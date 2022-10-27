HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new law has been passed by the Senate for the Pennsylvania Turnpike to hold those that have outstanding fees more accountable.

House Bill 1486 lowers the thresholds that trigger registration suspensions for Pennsylvania vehicle owners with unpaid tolls and fees. It drops the limit from 500 dollars of unpaid tolls and fees to 250 dollars, and the legislation will take effect 60 days after it is signed into law.

“I want to thank members of the general assembly for their support and cooperation on this important measure,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “The fact is that uncollected tolls are largely due to drivers dodging their responsibilities. These customers receive invoices but simply choose not to pay. This legislation will allow us to better hold accountable those who intentionally cheat the system.”

Besides lowering the dollar threshold, the legislation also lowers the number of unpaid Toll By Plate invoices or violations from six to four and also extends the statute of limitations for unpaid invoices or violations from three to five years.

The turnpike estimates that 25,000 additional vehicle registrations would qualify for suspension due to unpaid toll invoices. Since 2016, the turnpike has been working with PennDOT to suspend motor-vehicle registrations of PA owners with unpaid tolls and fees. As of Sept. 30, 2022, the Commission has collected $11,438,495 in tolls and fees associated with 23,095 suspended registrations.

If the initial Toll By Plate bill isn’t paid within 30 days, then a past-due invoice with a late fee of $5 or 1.5% is mailed. If the invoices are not paid within 60 days, then they go to collections. If it were to go beyond that, it’s possible criminal charges could be filed.

The PA Turnpike has also made it easier for customers to pay with its nationwide cash payment network. This allows customers to use cash to pay invoices and replenish E-Z Pass accounts at 70,000 drug, convenience, and discount stores.

More information on House Bill 1486 and what it means for drivers with late fees can be found on the PA turnpike’s website.