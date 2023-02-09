PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – York County Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill has followed suit and has introduced a measure to ban the app TikTok on state devices.

According to Phillips-Hill, the app presents a high level of cybersecurity risk to the Commonwealth and its digital assets.

“TikTok presents an unacceptable level of cyber espionage, collection of government data, and a threat to personal security,” Phillips-Hill said. “At least 25 other states have addressed this, and Congress prohibited its use across a broad swath of federal agencies and departments. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity has restricted its use within her department. It is time for us to step up and protect Pennsylvania’s sensitive information by banning this app from state-owned devices and networks.”

The proposal would mandate that all state agencies, department and commissions to remove the application from state networks. It would also require policies to be put into place to prevent application installations as well as network based restrictions.

Nationally, Republicans and Democrats have called for the social media app to be banned from popular app stores.

Senate Bill 379 was referred to the Senate Communications & Technology Committee for its consideration.