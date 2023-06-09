PHILADELPHIA, Pa, (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans (D-PA-3) announced Thursday a new bill to help victims of gun violence.

The bill, known as the Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Act is to help everyone that have been affected by gun violence issues. This includes survivors, their loved ones, coworkers and classmates. Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis also joined alongside the bill announcement.

The bill would establish an interagency Advisory Council to help victims navigate and offer them access to needed resources including medical, legal, financial and more.

Every year in America, approximately 100,000 individuals survive gun-related injuries and an estimated 10,000,000 individuals in the U.S. have been shot and injured in their lifetime.

“While we continue to fight for commonsense measures to prevent gun violence in our communities, we owe it to survivors and their loved ones and caregivers to make sure they have the support they need to recover and move forward from gun violence,” Senator Casey said. “The Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Act will better connect survivors, families, and caregivers to resources that support their recovery and help them manage the long-term of effects of these preventable tragedies.”

Congressman Evans also added the following statement.

“Senator Casey and I introduced this legislation because we saw a need to better coordinate resources for victims and survivors of gun violence,” Congressman Evans said. “I thank Lt. Gov. Davis for implementing this common-sense idea at the state level – in addition to helping many Pennsylvanians, I think this will show how our legislation can help victims and survivors across the country. Pennsylvania is leading the way!”

In addition to Casey and Evans, the following U.S. Senators cosponsored the legislation U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), John Fetterman (D-PA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ed Markey (D-MA), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tina Smith (D-MN), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

The bill also has 32 co-sponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives, including Brendan Boyle (D-PA-2), Susan Wild (D-PA-7), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5).

For more about the bill, click here.