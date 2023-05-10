HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill that passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday, May 10 will help high school students be more proficient at personal money management.

The legislation would require the completion of a half-credit personal finance class in high school. The course would cover topics like credit and credit scores, savings, investments, loans such as college and home and planning for retirement.

According to State Senator Chris Gebhard, who sponsored the bill, recent data showed families in the U.S. are approaching $1 trillion in credit card debt and more than $15 trillion in debt overall.

“Sadly, young adults often make the wrong financial decisions without even realizing they’re making poor choices. Years pass before they’re aware – if they ever find out. Bad habits have already been formed and are hard to break,” Gebhard said. “My bill would give them the knowledge to make the right decision from the start.”

Gebhard added by teaching high school students financial basics, they will be able to make better financial decisions for their future.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The bill will now move to the State House of Representatives for consideration.