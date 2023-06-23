HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill that would place signs ahead of work zones notifying drivers of speed cameras passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

State Representative Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced the amendment to a bill renewing and expanding automated enforcement programs on roadways in the state passed unanimously.

House Bill 1284 calls for a sign to be placed at least 1,000 feet before active work zones notifying drivers that speed cameras are active. Smith said the early warning will give drivers the opportunity to safely slow down before they reach the work zone.

“Our drivers deserve as much notice as possible that Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement is active,” Smith said. “This early warning is a win-win. It gives drivers every opportunity to avoid a ticket by giving them plenty of time to slow down through active work zones. These reduced speeds will help make conditions safer for our roadside construction and maintenance workers.”

The bill is pending a final vote to pass the House.