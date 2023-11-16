PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A bill that would restart a Pennsylvania Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) program allowing minors to take part in compliance checks for liquor establishments has overwhelmingly passed the House.

The bill was introduced by State Representative Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana). If signed into law, the program would continue through the end of 2027. The program recently expired in December of 2022.

“This program is an important tool for BCLE to make sure our liquor establishments are following the rules,” Smith said. “This program expired nearly a year ago, and its reinstatement is long overdue. I hope the Senate passes this legislation swiftly and the governor signs it as soon as possible.”

House Bill 221 now heads to the Senate for consideration.