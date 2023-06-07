The Pennsylvania State Capitol building is seen in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Legislation that would extend the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment moratorium when determining eligibility for the state’s prescription drug programs for seniors was approved a House committee.

The legislation, (H.B. 1184), was introduced by State Rep. Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) and was passed by the House Aging and Older Adult Services Committee on Wednesday, June 7. Currently, PACE and PACENET programs benefit approximately 231,000 older Pennsylvanians, offering critical support and access to vital medications.

The proposed extension would be made possible through a combination of existing Lottery Fund revenues, additional savings generated by federal changes that introduced a “donut hole” discount in Medicare Part D, and increased rebates for both brand and generic pharmaceuticals.

However, as Social Security COLA increases occur, some individuals face the unintended consequence of exceeding income eligibility thresholds, rendering them ineligible for these programs.

“This bill represents a crucial step in safeguarding the health and well-being of Pennsylvania’s elderly population, ensuring they can continue to access essential medications through the PACE and PACENET programs without undue financial burden,” Kim said. “By providing essential resources, healthcare, and social support, we ensure that our seniors can age gracefully, maintain their independence, and continue to thrive within their communities.”

Thanks to the last extension in 2021, approximately 10,000 PACE and PACENET cardholders were able to retain their benefits despite Social Security COLA increases. However, this moratorium is set to expire on Dec. 31.

According to Kim, the projected 8.7% Social Security COLA for 2023 could unfortunately result in almost 29,400 older adults losing their benefits due to exceeding eligibility limits. Recognizing this imminent challenge, Kim proposed extending the current Social Security COLA moratorium until Dec. 31, 2025.