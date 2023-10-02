PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Legislation that would allow cities to enact their laws regarding ATVs and other off-road vehicles has passed the House.

State Rep. Ed Neilson (D-Philadelphia) authored legislation, HB 1338, in a move aimed at promoting safety and the enhancement of quality-of-life in Pennsylvania, according to a press release. Despite the passage of Act 92 of 2022, which established statewide penalties for the illegal use of ATVs and dirt bikes within cities, Neilson said that many cities have continued to grapple with this problem.

Neilson said that this legislation represents a significant step towards enhancing public safety and ensuring a higher quality of life for all residents.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is paramount. HB1338 empowers cities to take decisive action to protect pedestrians, motorists, and the overall well-being of their communities,” Neilson said.

Neilson stated that by granting cities the ability to establish their own penalties, HB1338 also equips local law enforcement agencies with a more effective toolkit to address illegal ATV and dirt bike activities.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.