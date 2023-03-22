WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — A new bill introduced Wednesday to help prevent airplane hijackings was named after a Pennsylvania pilot who died on 9/11.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey introduced the Saracini Enhanced Aviation Safety Act which would improve an existing law that would make airplane hijackings less susceptible. The bill would require secondary barriers between the cabin and cockpit on all passenger airplanes new and in use.

The legislation’s name honors Bucks County resident, Captain Victor Saracini, who piloted United Flight 175 on September 11th, 2001. Saracini’s plane was hijacked by terrorists and flown into the World Trade Center.

“We have more work to do to make air travel safer for pilots, passengers, and crew members,” Casey said. “The Saracini Enhanced Aviation Safety Act will prevent future attacks by bolstering cockpit protections in all passenger planes. I will continue working alongside Ellen Saracini to honor Captain Saracini by keeping airline passengers and pilots safe in our skies.”

NEWTOWN, UNITED STATES: Surrounded by family and friends, Ellen Saracini (C) and her two daughters Brielle, 10 (L), and Kirsten, 13 (R), holds the American Flag presented to her by a US Navy honor guard following a Funeral Mass 18 September for her husband Victor Saracini, a pilot for United Airlines who died 11 September 2001 when the plane he was piloting was hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center. Hundreds of air crew members and others gathered for the Mass at St. Andrews R.C. Church in Newtown, PA. AFP PHOTO/TOM MIHALEK (Photo credit should read TOM MIHALEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Companion legislation was also introduced in the House of Representatives. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said securing aviation safety is critical to keeping the country safe.

“Following the tragic events of September 11, 2001, Congress has made great progress on aircraft safety, and this bipartisan legislation is essential to ensure passenger safety in the air and that passengers and pilots are protected against terrorist hijackers,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m grateful to stand with my constituent, Ellen Saracini, to honor her late husband, and I appreciate the support of my colleagues. Together, we must do everything in our power to ensure that the horrific events of 9/11 are never able to happen again.”

Since her husband’s death on 9/11, Ellen Saracini said she has made it her mission to ensure the U.S. is doing everything it can to implement better safeguards on aircraft.

“As it stands today, passenger planes are not equipped to adequately protect the flight deck. Installing secondary barriers on all commercial airplanes will protect the cockpit and ensure there will never be a repeat of that tragic day,” Saracini said.

More information about the bill can be read here.