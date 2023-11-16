PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Legislation that would work to protect American’s seeking abortion services in the commonwealth has cleared the House.

The bill would protect people from being criminally penalized by other states. House Bill 1786, sponsored by state Reps. Mary Jo Daley, D-Montgomery, and Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester, would prohibit Pennsylvania courts from cooperating with out-of-state civil and criminal cases involving reproductive healthcare services and prevent officials from other states from arresting individuals in Pennsylvania for abortion-related crimes.

“Access to safe and legal abortion is a serious issue for millions of Americans,” Daley said. “In Pennsylvania, it remains safe and legal. But other states have worked furiously to enact extreme abortion bans and restrict the ability for women to access essential health care. With this legislation, we are sending a clear message that Pennsylvania will not be bullied by these states and their attempts to control other people’s bodies. Pennsylvania must continue to pass policies that protect access to abortion and other critical reproductive healthcare services that people across our nation need and deserve.”

Shusterman agreed, noting that Pennsylvania was founded as a refuge for those whose rights may be in jeopardy, so legislation that provides protections for reproductive rights speaks to the commonwealth’s values while ensuring critical healthcare access.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.