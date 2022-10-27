HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — A new bill has been sent to Governor Wolf’s desk to protect police from spitting assaults.

Representative Lou Schmitt’s (R-Blair) bill was approved by the House Thursday in an effort to criminalize assaults against police with bodily fluids, such as spit.

“There are countless news stories and firsthand accounts I received from officers who have been intentionally spit on or had other bodily fluid expelled on them by criminals,” Schmitt said. “These assaults with bodily fluids are disgusting in nature and serve to cause distress to law enforcement officers who have to live in fear, not knowing if they have just been infected with a disease.”

House Bill 103 outlines that the assault must be deliberate, rather than a case of accidental spitting that could occur during a heated exchange.

If signed by Governor Wolf, the bill will become law in 60 days.