WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) – Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa.) along with 37 other members have introduced a bill that would work to allow whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.

The act called Whole Milk for Health Kids would allow for both unflavored and flavored whole milk options to be offered.

The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2023 highlights the many health benefits and nutrients milk provides to young Americans.

These benefits include:

Better bone health

Lower blood pressure

Reduced risk of cardiovascular disease or Type 2 diabetes.

According to the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans, milk is a source of three out of four under-consumed nutrients – calcium, potassium, and vitamin D. No other beverage naturally comes close to this level of nutritional value.

“Bad federal policy has kept whole milk out of our school cafeterias for too long,” Rep. Thompson said. “Milk is the number one source of 13 essential nutrients. In order for students to excel in the classroom, they must have access to proper nutrition. It is my hope the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act will give children a wide variety of milk options and bolster milk consumption—a win-win for growing children and America’s dairy farmers.”

“Milk plays a uniquely critical role in providing the nutrients kids need to grow and thrive, both in the classroom and beyond,” Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation said.

“Milk provides thirteen essential nutrients and numerous health benefits, including supporting brain, immunity, and bone development in children. Milk is the top source of protein for kids ages 2-11 and the number one source of calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamin D for ages 2-18, with calcium, potassium, and vitamin D being three of the four nutrients the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans identifies as nutrients of public health concern. The dietary guidelines also note that nearly 90 percent of Americans do not meet the recommended intake for dairy, including school-aged children.”



