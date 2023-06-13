PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A bill that would grant more second chances to Pennsylvania who have earned them passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, according to Reps. Sheryl M. Delozier (R-Cumberland) and Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia).

House Bill 689 is a Clean Slate expansion bill that adds to the original legislation authored by Delozier and Harris, by allowing the sealing of certain low-level, nonviolent felony drug crimes after 10 years without recidivism.

“For decades I have been passionate about criminal justice reform and victim’s rights issues. The passage of House Bill 689 in the House is another victory for meaningful criminal justice reform,” Delozier said. “This legislation will help Pennsylvanians with certain low-level, nonviolent drug felonies have access to employment and housing opportunities of which they may otherwise be ineligible after 10 years with no criminal activity.

Delozier added that her legislation does not address a Republican or Democrat issue, but rather a people issue and a fairness issue.

“The passage of Clean Slate 3.0 shows that Pennsylvania continues to believe in second chances and expand the folks who can access them,” Harris said. “I’m incredibly appreciative to again work with Delozier on criminal justice reform as well as the advocacy groups from both sides of the aisle who all recognize that this is the right thing to do for Pennsylvania and Pennsylvanians. I hope to see quick passage in the Senate so Gov. Josh Shapiro can make Clean Slate 3.0 law.”

Delozier and Harris are the authors of the first-in-the-nation Clean Slate bill. Since its passage in 2018, nine other states have followed the Commonwealth’s lead and adopted similar legislation. Over 1,200,00 Pennsylvanians have benefitted from Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate law with over 43 million cases sealed.

The bill will next be considered by the Senate, where it also has bipartisan support.