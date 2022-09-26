LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Dead geese in Pennsylvania have recently tested positive for the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus and officials want to remind bird hunters to be precautious this season.

More than 30 dead Canada geese tested positive for the HPAI virus at the Griffin Reservoir in Lackawanna County.

Only one person has ever been infected with HPAI in the United States during the outbreak, but officials still want to remind hunters to take proper precautions when handling birds this season. By taking precautions, hunters also reduce the risk of the disease spreading to other birds.

The following are recommendations from officials for hunters, so they don’t spread the disease:

Harvest on healthy-looking wild birds

Wear gloves when handling any wild birds

Wash hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer immediately after handling wild birds

Dress harvested wild birds in the field

Change clothing as needed, especially if visibly soiled or if any wild birds made contact with clothing

Change clothing, including footwear, before coming in contact with any pet birds or poultry

Was all equipment, tools, and work surfaces with soap and water, then disinfect with a 10 percent household bleach solution. Allow to air dry or rinse after 10 minutes of contact time.

Since January, the Game Commission along with the Wildlife Futures Program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has found 47 cases of HPAI in the thousands of wild birds that have been tested.

The public is urged to report any wild bird mortality events to the Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD or online.