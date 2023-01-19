Philadelphia (WPHL)- The body of missing Montgomery County mother, Jennifer Brown, has been found.

During a press conference on Wednesday, January 18, Montgomery County District Attorney, Kevin Steele, announced “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,”.

After two weeks of investigations, officials revealed that Jennifer Brown’s body was found buried in a shallow grave behind an industrial building in Royersford, PA.

District Attorney Kevin Steele said, “I can’t tell you how many people have worked through this and have helped in this case to try to locate her,” “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.”

43-year-old Jennifer Brown was last seen at 2 p.m. on January 3, 2023.

She was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop but never showed up. According to the original press release sent out by the Office of the District Attorney, Brown’s vehicle was parked outside of her home, and her keys, wallet, purse, and work cell phone were all found inside. Her personal cellphone has not been located but investigations showed it hadn’t been used since the morning of January 4th.

The family of Jennifer issued a reward of $15,000 for any information on her whereabouts.

The Limerick Township Police Department is still investigating, but no arrests or cause of death have been announced.

Although the search for Jennifer may have stopped, the journey for justice begins now.

And the biggest question that still remains for investigators, is how did Jennifer brown die and who is responsible for her death?