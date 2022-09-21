(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was heavy police presence at the Millcreek Mall and surrounding area Sunday afternoon following reports of shots fired.

Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Millcreek Mall food court area.

Two suspects, possibly a third, fled from the mall on foot through Boscov’s, then were said to be running toward Men’s Wearhouse. At this time, one suspect is in custody.

A Millcreek Mall spokesperson confirmed to us that there was an altercation between a group of young adults, when one person pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the ceiling.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

We spoke to some people who were inside the mall when the chaos unfolded, and we heard some of their stories about the terrifying experience.

“We were just sitting, eating lunch and watching the Browns game, and saw a group of women running one way, frustrated. Saw a group of women running the other way almost crying. I saw a Foot Locker girl crying on the phone,” said Ben, witness.

“A young lady that works over at Foot Locker, I didn’t know her, but she was all shook up and I said, ‘are you okay, what’s going on?’ She said, ‘oh, it happened right in front of my store over at footlocker,”‘ said Gage Shaun, witness.

“Me and him had just had this talk before we come in here, the way it is with the economy anymore. And what do you know, this happens. Thank God people are alive in here and with their families still, thank God,” said Tyler Peterson, witness.

The Millcreek Mall did not go on an official lockdown, however the mall spokesperson told us individual stores may have closed at their own discretion.

The mall closed at its regular time of 6 p.m.

This is a developing situation.