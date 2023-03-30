PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium will be going bananas in April as guests will get the chance to get in for free, but they must do something to earn it.

During “Electronic April,” guests are offered free admission throughout the month for the day if they bring an electronic device to the zoo to be recycled, as well as a ten percent off coupon for merchandise during their visit, the zoo announced in a news release.

Each donation also goes toward the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Gorilla Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) conservation program, which raises money to help support gorillas conservation initiatives. Plus, recycling certain small electronics help conserve the habitats because they contain the mineral Coltan that is mined from them.

“This program is a win for everyone,” Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium Chief Advancement Officer Ron Gruca said in a statement. “It welcomes our neighbors to the Zoo in an accessible manner and it promotes our mission of conservation. It falls in April, which includes Earth Day, and it supports gorillas, including our resident newborn gorilla.”

If you wanted to bring multiple items to be recycled, you can and will get one free admission for each item. Any of the following devices listed can be recycled:

Cell phones in any condition

Tablets and eReaders

Smart Watches

Digital cameras

MP3 Players

GPS devices

Handheld gaming devices

Laptops will not be accepted by the zoo for recycling and power cords and cables will be accepted but a small electronic device is needed for free admission.

The purpose of “Electronic April” is to inspire more participation in wildlife conservation efforts and is also part of the Zoo’s 125th-anniversary celebration. More information about it can be found on the Zoo’s website.