PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) has released a plan that addresses the immediate and long-term needs of Pennsylvanians.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Statewide Broadband Plan was released by the Authority on Monday, Nov. 28.

“Broadband is as essential today as electricity and water. But there is a digital divide in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “This plan will ensure consistent, affordable, quality statewide broadband to keep children learning, businesses growing, and opportunities abounding for all Pennsylvanians.”

Governor Wolf signed legislation to create the Authority in December 2021. The Authority was created, through bipartisan partnership, to serve as a one-stop shop for all things broadband in Pennsylvania and manage more than $100 million in federal funds, working to close Pennsylvania’s digital divide.

The Authority’s Plan to expand broadband across the commonwealth focuses on the challenges and opportunities including improving broadband service infrastructure and availability, digital equity and affordability, device and technology access, and digital literacy and technical support.

The plan includes actionable steps to achieve universal broadband access

To meet this high goal, the commonwealth is committed to:

Maintaining current and accurate data on unserved and underserved populations,

Reducing obstacles to broadband deployment,

Supporting and maintaining a skilled workforce,

Ensuring devices are made available and affordable,

Ensuring multiple affordable service options are available,

Ensuring affordable options are sustainable,

Providing training so that every person can meet foundational digital literacy skills, and

Developing a technical support network.

Additional action items and commitments to addressing the core challenges facing Pennsylvania’s broadband access issues can be found in the plan, which was unanimously approved by the Authority on November 17.

The creation of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority is another step to provide broadband access to all Pennsylvanians and put the commonwealth on a path to a brighter future.