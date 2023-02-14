PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Get ready to go “Dancing in the Dark” in the “Streets of Philadelphia” for Bruce Springsteen’s and the E Street Bands world tour.

Their 2023 world has added 18 stops, 3 of which are in Pennsylvania. The first two shows will take place at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Shows are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Friday, Aug. 18.

Tickets for Citizens Bank Park will be sold directly by the stadium.

Tickets for both of these shows go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

The third show is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the PPG Paints Arena. The date and time that these tickets go on sale has not been established yet.

The E Street Band has been Springsteen’s primary backing band since 1972 and was inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame in 2014.

Springsteen has released 21 studio albums that include hits like “Born In The U.S.A”, “I’m On Fire” and “Johnny B. Goode”.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For many cities, the tour will be using Verified Fan via Ticketmaster. Verified Fan requires pre-registration at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen.

Registration closes on Sunday, February 19th at 11:59 p.m.