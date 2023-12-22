NEWVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — In November, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), along with multiple police departments in Cumberland County responded to a bomb threat at a high school. Now a California teen is facing charges for making the “swatting” threat.

On Nov. 30, PSP was called to a reported bomb threat at Big Spring High School in Cumberland County. Police searched the school and found no devices in the building.

State police determined the incident was part of an ongoing “swatting” investigation which police believed to be connected to a known suspect. The act of “swatting” typically involves a report of a serious or violent crime or emergency that would prompt an elevated response from law enforcement such as a bomb team or SWAT team.

Through the investigation, along with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI, troopers determined the suspect in the reported bomb threat, along with other swatting calls in Cumberland and Franklin Counties, was Nathaniel Sean Deleaon, 19, of Tulare, California.

State police said Deleaon allegedly was stalking and harassing a local juvenile girl whom he had met online and had been making the “swatting” calls since June 2023.

On Dec. 22, the FBI executed a search at Deleaon’s residence and he was taken to a local prison while he awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.

Deleaon is charged with risking a catastrophe, stalking, terroristic threats and harassment.