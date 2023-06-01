(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission will be holding one-day Junior Warden Camps across the state to help teach adolescence about the career of a state game warden.

Campers ages 12 to 15 will have the opportunity to spend the day with game wardens to learn about their jobs. Game wardens will educate campers about how they solve wildlife-related crimes, bring poachers to justice, help find lost hikers or perform live animal trapping for research.

The camps will also offer light physical fitness, activities, confidence-building exercise and hands-on learning stations. Here’s the following dates and locations for the camps:

Friday, June 23: Scotia Building, State Game Lands 176, Scotia Range Road, Warriors Mark, PA. Registration is limited to 30 participants.

Saturday, June 24: Greencastle Sportsman’s Association, 3260 Sportsmans Road, Greencastle, PA. Registration is limited to 40 participants.

Thursday, June 29: North Montour Sportsmen’s Association, 163 Sportsmans Road, Danville, PA. Registration is limited to 36 participants.

Thursday, July 6: Game Commission Northwest Training Center, 647 Polk Cut-Off Road, Franklin, PA. Registration is limited to 60 participants.

Wednesday, July 19: Game Commission Southwest Region Office, 4820 Route 711, Bolivar, PA. Registration is limited to 40 participants.

Friday, July 21: Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, 100 Museum Road, Stevens, PA. Registration is limited to 60 participants.

Each camp begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Registration can be completed online here. Additional details about the Junior Warden Camps can be found on the game commission website.