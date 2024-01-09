PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Are you ever sitting at a red light, waiting to turn left, and you think about just turning because it’s taking so long? Well, good news — in Pennsylvania you just might be able to.

Turning left on red

In Pennsylvania, when it comes to specific cases, you can in fact turn left on red. But before you slam on the gas next time that red light just won’t change, make sure you understand under what circumstances you can do such.

After stopping at a red light, if there is no sign prohibiting left turns on red, and you are turning from a one way street onto another, you may turn. The PennDOT Pennsylvania Driver’s Manual urges drivers to yield for pedestrians before turning and only turning on those circumstances.

What if the light doesn’t change at all?

Can you also go straight through a red light or turn at one even when it says no turn on red? Again, under specific circumstances, you can.

In 2016, Pa. passed the “Ride on Red” law that allows for any vehicle, car, motorcycle or bicycle, to proceed with caution through an intersection if the traffic signal’s vehicle detection fails to recognize it. The signal should then be treated like a stop sign.

While there is no time frame to how long you should wait before peeling through the light, PennDOT urges drivers to use common sense in that type of situation. However, the law does specifically state that the light must be obviously malfunctioning.

“Obviously malfunctioning” means that the light has either gone totally dark, it is frozen in red mode or goes through several cycles without giving a green light. After identifying a malfunctioning light, drivers should proceed with caution through the light and yield to oncoming traffic.

So before driving through that red light, make sure to check your surroundings and have a little patience.