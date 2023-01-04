HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An examination into Capital Blue Cross has revealed numerous violations by the insurance company, the state’s insurance department announced.

Capital Blue Cross would deny insurance claims because of “lack of prior authorization” while it was already obtained, according to a news release on Wednesday. The company also violated the Unfair Insurance Practices Act by not communicating clearly with members, and they were found to have behavioral health care violations.

From Jan. 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) did an Affordable Care Act market conduct examination on Capital Blue Cross. The results of the exam were announced by Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys.

“Market conduct examinations are a way for the department to ensure that consumers are being afforded the rights and protections guaranteed to them by Pennsylvania law,” Humphreys said. “Our top priority will always be protecting consumers, and we aim to hold businesses to the high standards that their customers deserve. The results of this exam will see consumers receiving restitution for claims that were incorrectly processed, as well as applicable interest.”

Capital Blue Cross was ordered to take corrective action by paying a fee of $85,000. They will also have to re-process the former claims and even pay them back with applicable interest, and they must fix their communication with members, specifically benefits, certificate coverage, and schedule of benefits, according to the release. The company will be monitored by the PID to make sure the action is taken.

“Capital Blue Cross has been cooperative in its response to the exam, and we expect we will see continued improvement when re-examinations occur,” Humphreys said.

More than $5.8 million has been paid in restitution to about 60,000 Pennsylvanians due to Affordable Care Act examinations.