PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced $8,548,557 in federal funding for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency to enhance behavioral health and crisis care programs and combat gun violence.

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

“When we passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, we fought to include community violence prevention initiatives to stop the scourge of gun violence plaguing communities across Pennsylvania,” Senator Casey said. “This funding will help the Commonwealth implement programs to more effectively respond to this crisis. It’s a strong step in our ever-urgent fight to end gun violence.”

The Justice Department announced today 49 awards to states, territories, and the District of Columbia as part of the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program. This investment of over $231 million will fund state crisis intervention programs, and extreme risk protection order programs that work to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.

This investment in community safety is authorized by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, historic legislation to address and reduce gun violence.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

As a supporter of the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, Senator Casey has worked to improve the systems to address behavioral health and crisis intervention.

Additionally, his LEAD Initiative would connect people and police with the resources they need, identify more effective means to divert crisis situations, and better prepare law enforcement on how to respond to them.