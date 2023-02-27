PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Casey along with three other representatives announced a new bill that would phase out subminimum wage for people with disabilities.

U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), Steve Daines (R-MT), U.S. Representatives Bobby Scott (D-VA-3) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA-5) introduced the Transformation to Competitive Integrated Employment Act, (TCIEA).

This legislation would end subminimum wage for people with disabilites. Currently, the Fair Labor Standards Act permits employers to pay people with disabilities below the minimum wage if they hold a certificate to do so.

The majority of subminimum wage workers have an intellectual or developmental disability and are paid less than $3.50 an hour.

The TCIEA would end this discriminatory practice and support employers transitioning to paying competitive, fair wages to people with disabilities to work in integrated settings in their communities.

People with disabilities are better able to achieve financial independence and spend more time engaging in their communities when they transition to competitive employment and work in integrated environments—workplaces that hire both people with disabilities and people without disabilities.

Sen. Casey and Rep. Scott are also highlighting the results of a new report they requested from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) detailing the Department of Labor’s (DOL) oversight of the 14(c) certificate program, which allows employers to pay subminimum wages to workers with disabilities.

“Paying workers less than the minimum wage is unacceptable,” Senator Casey said. “Everyone deserves to be paid a fair wage, and Americans with disabilities are no exception. This commonsense, bipartisan bill would lift up people with disabilities by raising their wages and creating competitive jobs in workplaces that employ both workers with and without disabilities.”

GAO outlined three recommendations to WHD to ensure better oversight of the 14(c) certificate program:

WHD should set and track timeliness goals for intermediate steps and overall duration for processing 14(c) applications. WHD should externally communicate its goals for timely 14(c) application processing to employers and stakeholders. WHD should solicit feedback from 14(c) employers regarding the online application and take steps to address limitations and improve the overall timeliness of application processing.

“America is the land of opportunity where no one is defined by the conditions of their birth. It’s in this spirit that we should be doing everything we can to bring people with disabilities off the sidelines and into the workforce,” Rodgers said. “This work started with creating and expanding ABLE accounts, which are empowering individuals with disabilities to reach their full potential. Today, with this bipartisan legislation, it continues on the next policy frontier – employment. Together, we can end the outdated practice of paying individuals with disabilities a subminimum wage and help them live more independent lives.”