WASHINGTON, D.C., (WTAJ) — U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) announced a $736,000 grant for the Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship.

The Pa. Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship is a conservation nonprofit that focuses on integrating conservation and economic development to strengthen and inspire communities. The center covers over two million acres of public land, accounting for 12.5 county landscapes in Pa.

This grant is meant to stimulate the growth in the region’s tourism and outdoor recreation workforce. The grant is from the Economic Development Administration will be matched with $1.5 million in local, state and other funds to help rural North Central Pa. communities.

“The Pennsylvania Wilds has worked for years to grow tourism and outdoor recreation in 13 counties in North Central Pennsylvania,” Casey said. “Their work showcases our state’s crowning natural resources and stimulates local economies, creating jobs for Pennsylvanians where they live. This economic development grant will help the PA Wilds to expand its work to strengthen the region’s outdoor recreation workforce and support rural economies.”

For more information on the grant, visit Casey’s website.