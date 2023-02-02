PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Brian Schatz (D-HI) are introducing legislation to protect and empower workers against invasive and exploitative surveillance technologies.

According to the Senators, employers are increasingly using these technologies to monitor workers’ activities, on and off duty, and penalize them without oversight, accountability, or transparency.

The Stop Spying Bosses Act would safeguard workers’ autonomy and dignity, and empower them by creating much-needed standards, protections, and oversight to counter exploitative technologies.

“As the power imbalance in workplaces continues to grow, employers are increasingly using invasive surveillance technologies that allow them to track their workers like pieces of equipment,” Senator Casey said. “American workers are the backbone of our country, and they deserve to be treated with basic dignity at work. The Stop Spying Bosses Act is a first step to level the playing field for workers by holding their bosses accountable for using invasive technology against them.”

The Stop Spying Bosses Act would level the playing field for workers by requiring disclosures in a timely, accessible, and public manner and establishing prohibitions for employers engaging in employee surveillance, including data collection that interferes with union organizing. Workers would be newly empowered in employment decisions made by automated decision-making systems and AI thanks to this new bill.

The bill would also create a new Privacy and Technology Division at the Department of Labor to enforce and regulate workplace surveillance including novel and emerging technologies.

Senator Casey previously urged the Department of Labor to track invasive and exploitative surveillance technologies in an August 2022 letter, and pressed President Biden to create a White House task force to examine the expansive use of these technologies in workplaces in December 2022.

In addition to Senators Casey, Booker, and Schatz, the Stop Spying Bosses Act is cosponsored by U.S. Senators John Fetterman (D-PA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and supported by the Economic Policy Institute, National Employment Law Project, the Athena Coalition, the Communications Workers of America, the SEIU, and the AFL-CIO.

Read more about the Stop Spying Bosses Act here.