(WHTM) – A new law signed by Governor Tom Wolf adds theft of catalytic converters to Pennsylvania’s vehicle laws.

The law says “a person commits the offense of theft of a catalytic converter if the person unlawfully takes or attempts to take possession of, carries away or exercises unlawful control over a catalytic converter with intent to deprive the rightful owner of the catalytic converter.”

The unlawful obtainment of a catalytic converter worth less than $50 will be a third-degree misdemeanor. Catalytic converters worth between $50-200 is a second-degree misdemeanor and thefts worth $200-1,000 is a first-degree misdemeanor.

If someone unlawfully obtains a catalytic converter worth more than $1,000 they will face a third degree felony.

Multiple offenses can increase the penalty faced for stealing a catalytic converter.

The number of reported catalytic converter thefts rose from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021 — a staggering 1,215% increase, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Catalytic converter thefts have seen a “significant increase” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NICB said.

A catalytic converter is a device essential to a vehicle’s exhaust system. Its purpose is to convert toxic exhaust emitted by an engine into more environmentally friendly gases.