(WTAJ)– It is getting time for drive-ins to resume showings with spring here and summer now approaching, but where in Pennsylvania can you find one?

The only state with more drive-ins than Pennsylvania (29) is New York (30), meaning that finding one may be easier than you think. So whether you’re looking to go out on a date or just want to spend some quality time with the family drive-ins make for the perfect weekend plan.

The second drive-in to ever open in America was in Pennsylvania in April 1934 with Shankweiler’s Drive-in, which is still open today. By the 1950s, there were over 180 drive-ins opened in the state, however, 85 percent of them have since shut down. But don’t worry, you’ve still got several options in Central Pennsylvania, including multiple in Cambria, Jefferson, Clearfield and Huntingdon counties.

Moonlight Drive-in: Jefferson County

Found off of Route 322 in Brookville, the Moonlight Drive-in opened in 1952 and is currently open throughout the season. Their opener is on April 14, with showings of “Scream (2023)” and “Cocaine Bear.” Admission is $20 per vehicle and tickets can be bought online.

Carrolltown Hi-Way Drive-in: Cambria County

The Carrolltown Hi-Way Drive-in, located at 425 Theatre Road, has been showing films ever since it opened in 1952. It can hold up to 500 cars is $8 for admission, and cash is only accepted at the ticket booth, but cards can be used at the snack booth. Parking for them is on a first come first serve basis.

Bar Ann Drive-in: Cambria County

Portage also has its drive-in, the Bar Ann Drive-in which is found at 1815 Springhill Road. They are planning on kicking off their 2023 season by showing “The Super Mario Bros Movie” at 7:30 p.m. and “Puss In Boots The Last Wish” around 9 p.m. on Friday, April 7. Tickets can only be bought with cash at the ticket booth and for those ages 12 and older are $9 while they cost $5 for children between the ages of five and 11. Children that are four or younger get in for free.

Silver Drive-in: Cambria County

This drive-in that opened at 1664 Scalp Avenue in Johnstown in 1950 can hold up to 400 cars. Their season starts in April and ends in October, and they only accept cash. Their concession stand offers many photo opportunities with the cartoon artwork that was created by Joe Voytko. The drive-in is currently up for sale and for $699,000, it could be yours.

Mill Creek Drive-in: Huntingdon County

This drive-in actually opened in 2021, and not in the mid-1900s like many of them in the area. Seating up to 200 cars, the Mill Creek Drive-in, located at 10050 Firemans Park Lane, was created after a partnership between Clifton 5 and the Mill Creek Volunteer Fire Company. Admission for adults is $8 while kids are $5. There are double features of classic films as well as themed nights.

Super 322 Drive-in: Clearfield County

Just 40 minutes from Penn State University is the Super 322 Drive-in at 1682 Woodland Bigler Highway. This drive-in first opened in 1950 with a capacity of 650 cars. Their first showing for the year will be “The Super Mario Bros Movie” on Friday, April 7 and it is $9 for folks 12 years or older while children ages three to 11 is just $5.

More of a complete list of drive-ins in Pennsylvania can be found online.