(WTAJ) — The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday they will begin testing wastewater for poliovirus in select parts of the country.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) are some of the first locations to explore plans to start collecting wastewater samples.

The CDC said their findings will help prioritize vaccination efforts in areas that identified communities of concern. The testing will happen in certain counties with potentially low polio vaccination coverage or areas with a possible connection to the at-risk New York communities. Once they start, testing will last at least four months.

“Wastewater testing can be an important tool to help us understand if poliovirus may be circulating in communities in certain circumstances,” Dr. José R. Romero, Director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said. “Vaccination remains the best way to prevent another case of paralytic polio, and it is critically important that people get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities against this devastating disease.”

The CDC notes that wastewater testing for poliovirus is different than other pathogens such as COVID-19. Poliovirus wastewater testing is not a routinely performed test however, the use of these tests in a limited number of at-risk communities can determine if poliovirus is present.

While this testing will not identify who is infected or how many people in the households are affected, it can allow and enhance polio prevention programs.

While the CDC does expect to find poliovirus to be detected in the tested wastewater, they said not all detections are cause for concern. In the United States, the risk to the public is low because more than 92% of Americans were vaccinated against the disease during childhood.