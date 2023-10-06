(WTAJ) — The Shapiro Administration is investing $52.5 million for more than 225 recreation and conservation projects across Pennsylvania, including $2.4 million right here in Central Pa.

Shapiro and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said the goal of this investment is to create recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources and help revitalize local communities. Below you can find the local communities that will benefit from this investment.

Blair County

Logan Township will receive $655,800 for the development of Strawberry Hills Soccer Complex. The work will include construction of pedestrian walkways, pavilion, soccer fields, access drive, parking area and stormwater management measures.

Bedford County

Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission will receive $45,000 to prepare for the development of approximately 4.25 miles of trail in Saxton Borough.

Cambria County

Westmont Borough will receive $29,000 to prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 62.84-acre Ridge Park in Upper Yoder Township.

Centre County

ClearWater Conservancy of Central Pa. Inc. will receive $69,500 to reconnect citizens with the natural environment through targeted outreach and programming, facilitate equitable access to the program and expand partnerships with the healthcare community.

College Township will receive $153,000 for the Rehabilitation of Spring Creek Park to include renovation of basketball courts, tennis courts and pedestrian walkways as well as installation of fencing, ADA access, landscaping and site improvements.

Penn State University will receive $358,600 for the Development of the Musser Gap Greenway Trail. Work will include rehabilitation of approximately 0.36 miles of trail from the northern terminus of the Musser Gap Greenway Trail.

Clearfield and Jefferson Counties

The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy will receive $62,100 for restoration of the streams in the Redbank Creek Watershed. Work will include streambank stabilization, habitat improvements and related improvements.

Elk

Jones Township will receive $218,500 for the development of Marvin Street Gateway Park. Work will include the construction of pedestrian walkways and bridges, landscaping and related improvements.

St Marys City will receive $250,000 for the rehabilitation of Memorial Park. Work will include installation of play equipment safety surfacing.

Huntingdon

Porter Township will receive $61,700 for the rehabilitation of Juniata Valley Park. Work will include the construction of walkways, installation of play equipment and related improvements.

Jefferson

Brookville Borough will receive $390,900 for the rehabilitation of Walter Dick Memorial Park. Work will include park renovations.

Somerset

Somerset County will receive $148,000 for further development of the Somerset Lake Nature Park.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Our Commonwealth has incredible outdoor spaces and for me, there`s no better

place to be than on a Pennsylvania trail.” Shapiro said. “So today, I’m proud to announce that the

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, led by Secretary Cindy Dunn, has

awarded more than $52 million to over 225 local projects across the Commonwealth

that will help communities like Bethlehem connect more trails, improve more parks, and

help more Pennsylvanians just enjoy their time outside.”

The grants will be administered by the DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation. The funding for projects come from the Keystone Fund, which is generated through taxes and federal money.

To see the all the projects across the entire Commonwealth that the $52.5 million is going towards, you can click here.