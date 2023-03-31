HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The red carpet was out in Pennsylvania during the annual hall of fame induction ceremony.

Six bands across the state were honored during the 4th Annual Central Pennsylvania Music Hall Of Fame (CPMHOF) Induction Ceremony in Hershey on Thursday, March 30, night.

Breaking Benjamin, The Buoys, The Legends, The Quin-Tones, The Maxwell Project, and Steve Rudolph were inducted. Each band also performed during the ceremony except Rudolph, who was only mentioned.

There were more than just hall of fame inductions during the event. Many awards such as song of the year, best male/female artist, and even best bands in each genre, which included best Appalachian music, were handed out during the ceremony that started at 7 p.m. Before, during the pre-show at 5 p.m. awards were given out in categories like best instrument shop, best music lessons, and even best recording studio among many others.

The full list of awards and recipients can be found on the CPMHOF’s Facebook page.

Other artists from the region such as the band Poison and even lead singer Bret Michaels, Halestorm, Dan Hartman, The Sharks and more have already been inducted into the CPMHOF.

Founded in 2019 as a non-profit organization, the CPMHOF recognizes musicians from Pennsylvania by holding their induction ceremony. They post and support local musicians and artists and even hand out scholarships to young artists. More about them can be found online at their website.