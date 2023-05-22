WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) — After nearly 80 years since his plane went down, a Central Pennsylvania World War II 2nd Lieutenant has been accounted for.

U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lieutenant James Litherland, of Williamsport, was only 25 years old when the plane he was co-piloting went down on February 28, 1944.

Litherland was assigned to the 359th Squadron, 303rd Bombardment Group (Heavy), and was co-piloting a B-17F Flying Fortress with nine others on board. The plane was struck by anti-aircraft fire after a bombing on a German rocket site in Bois-Coquerel, France

Before the plane crashed near the city of Le Translay, France three of the airmen parachuted successfully while the other seven crew members, including Litherland, were still on board.

In 1945, American investigators reviewed German documents detailing American planes and their crews during the war. Those documents revealed six sets of remains were recovered near the crash site Le Translay and were buried in the English World War I Memorial Cemetery at Abbeville, France on March 2, 1944.

In June 1945, the American Graves Registration team disinterred the six sets of remains from Abbeville and interred them in the United States Military Cemetery at St. Andre, France. Five of the six sets of remains were identified the one unknown set of remains was designated as X-452 St. Andre.

In March 1947 AGRC investigators identified X-452 as being associated with Litherland but were unable to identify him. X-452 was transferred to Suresnes American Cemetery, France. Litherland was declared non-recoverable on Dec. 26, 1950.

In September 2017, a team traveled to Le Translay to locate Litherland’s crash site; in August 2018, a recovery team recovered material evidence and remains from the site, which the DPAA laboratory accessioned for analysis. In October 2019, the Department of Defense and the American Battle Monuments Commission exhumed the unknown remains designated X-452 St. Andre, believed to be associated with Litherland.

To identify Litherland’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), and autosomal DNA (auSTR), analysis.

Litherland’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Ardennes American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Neupré, Belgium, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Litherland will be buried in Williamsport.