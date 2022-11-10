ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The West Mifflin teen that was arrested in the shooting at Kennywood Park in September had his charges dismissed in court.

On Nov. 9, charges were dismissed against 15-year-old Darryl Pirl who was being tried as an adult on allegations that he fired one of the guns recovered from the amusement park shooting. He faced a total of three felony counts, which included aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license. He also faced two misdemeanor counts, which included possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sept. 24 as the amusement park kicked off its Halloween-themed “Phantom Fall Fest” weekends. Witnesses told investigators that two groups of teens were involved in an altercation in front of the Musik Express ride, and shots were fired by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Pirl, another 15-year-old boy, and a 39-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries that night.

Investigators initially only found one gun at the scene that was reported stolen from a vehicle in Ohio. However, during a news conference, police said that two different guns were used during the shooting after finding spent casings from two different caliber guns.

Police also said that they believe the teens got into the park and the guns were thrown over the gate/fence from the outside.

No other arrests have been made at this time.

As a result of the incident, Kennywood announced updates and enhancements to its security policies and park experience in an effort to avoid future incidents.

Editor’s note: WTAJ has reached out to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office regarding why the charges have been dismissed, though the call was not immediately returned. The article will be updated when that information has been made available.