HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Legislature expanded access to criminal record sealing to people with felony convictions following a vote Wednesday evening.

The PA Senate expanded the Clean Slate Law to qualified drug and property-related felony convictions, allowing reformed criminals to have employment, housing and education opportunities.

The expansion saw bipartisan support and was led by Rep. Jordan Harris, Rep. Sheryl Delozier, Sen. Lisa Baker and Sen. Anthony Williams.

The bill was sent to Governor Shapiro’s desk and was signed into law Thursday morning. With its passage, Pennsylvanians with old felonies can access automated criminal record sealing.

The Clean Slate Law 3.0 will allow “less serious” drug felonies to become eligible to be sealed by automation after 10 years without a subsequent misdemeanor or felony conviction. Other property-related felonies, such as thefts, will become eligible for sealing after 10 years upon granting of a court petition.

The new bill also shortens the waiting period for sealing convictions of misdemeanors to seven years and summary convictions to five years.

“Today, Pennsylvania made history once again,” Jenna Bottler, executive director of Justice Action Network, said. “This bill reinforces Pennsylvania’s status as a leader on pro-jobs criminal justice policy that puts public safety and the economy first, and builds on Pennsylvania’s experience that Clean Slate works. We applaud Governor Shapiro for promptly signing this important policy into law.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Drug felonies will not be eligible for sealing if a sentence of 30 months to 60 months imprisonment or more was imposed, which excludes more serious cases such as trafficking.

More information about Clean Slate 3.0 can be found here.