INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you are missing any antique coins, or jewelry and were at an Indiana County Sheetz recently, then troopers are asking you to reach out to them.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said that a trooper was dispatched to the gas station, located at 2260 Route 119 Highway South, in Center Township on Monday, April 10, after the items were found.

A camera case containing the items was found in the men’s bathroom, troopers said. Inside were multiple U.S. Indian head pennies as well as pieces of jewelry including diamond ring.

If you are the owner, you are asked to contact Trooper Smolleck at 724-357-1960 and give a description of the items before you can claim them.