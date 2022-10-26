(WTAJ)– Get ready Pennsylvania because an award-winning comedian who is famous for his shirtless acts is going to be appearing in two cities.

Bert Kreischer is bringing his “Tops Off World Tour” to the United States and other locations across the globe, according to his, according to his website. The famous comedian is set to also perform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

On Feb. 2, Kreischer will be performing in Williamsport at the Community Arts Center located at 220 West 4th Street. Then the next day, he will be at the GIANT Center, located at 550 West Hersheypark Drive.

The public will have the opportunity to score tickets on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m., and they will go on presale on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the same time. Tickets for the Williamsport show can be bought on the Community Arts Center website while ones for the Hershey show can be bought on Ticketmaster’s website, though no price has been set yet.

Kreischer is more than just a comedian who takes his shirt off during his performances. He also holds a podcast show, has TV appearances and he also has written his own book.

More information about his upcoming tour can be found on Kreischer’s website.