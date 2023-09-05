ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Congressman John Joyce (R) has announced that he will be running for re-election of Congress for 2024.

Joyce has made points of focusing on rural healthcare and rural broadband internet access while in Congress if re-elected, noting that South and Central Pennsylvania lack in both areas.

“In Congress, I’ll continue to focus my work on the issues that matter most to our district: improving access to quality, affordable healthcare; bringing reliable high-speed internet to all communities; and lowering energy prices for Pennsylvania families,” Joyce said.

Joyce also noted that he will work to pass the farm bill, saying that food security should be considered national security in the United States.

Some key issues that Joyce focused on during his term include the economy, national security, energy, health and veterans.

For more information on Joyce and his bid for re-election, visit Congressman John Joyce’s website.