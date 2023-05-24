HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A proposed bill would help Pennsylvania law enforcement be more prepared in the case of a school shooting.

House Bill 1260 proposed by State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, would make schools give their updated building blueprints to law enforcement, according to a news release. By giving first responders these prints they will be able to act more swiftly and effectively.

“From 1999 to 2018, over 187,000 students endured the terror of a school shooting,” Conklin said. “In just five years, that figure has nearly doubled to 338,000. Our legislation aims to make one of many necessary changes to reverse this alarming trend, ensuring our children can learn and grow in an environment where safety is a guarantee, not a privilege.”

The proposed legislation takes a critical lesson from the Uvalde school shooting last year, where failures in public safety communication and leadership contributed to a delayed response, the release reads.

“This legislation is rooted in those painful lessons,” Conklin said. “By providing first responders with access to up-to-date, detailed building layouts, we would empower them to better navigate the chaos of these crises and speed lifesaving intervention.”

In New Jersey, there was an initiative where digital maps of all public schools were created and given to law enforcement. This inspired Conklin to introduce H.B. 1260.