PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ)– A construction worker was killed after a crash that involved a tractor-trailer and a bucket truck in Pittsburgh, according to state police.

State police were called to mile marker 72 on I-376, going east, at 3:13 a.m. on Friday for a crash that happened in an active construction zone, according to a press release. The truck was in the left lane, which was closed, and the bucket was extended over the right lane with the worker in it.

A tractor-trailer that was traveling along the highway hit the bottom of the bucket which caused it to spin and throw the worker over the overpass, state police said. The worker was then transported to Mercy Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialists and Forensic Service Units are currently conducting an investigation.

State police did not identify the worker in the release.