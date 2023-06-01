HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) is looking to hire contractors to build a new state police academy that is estimated to cost over $200 million.

DGS Acting Secretary Reggie McNeil and Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris announced plans to construct the new academy in Hershey and are giving contractors the opportunity to submit their proposals for the project through Aug. 1.

The project will have four contracts including a general contractor, HVAC, Electrical and Plumbing. Interested contractors can view the solicitation online by visiting the PA eMarketplace website.

The new academy will replace outdated and aging facilities with state-of-the-art and technologically advanced facilities needed to train future Pennsylvania state troopers.

“This construction project will enable us to ensure the Pennsylvania State Police will have the necessary infrastructure and facilities to provide the highest quality of training for decades to come,” McNeil said. “This project also presents the construction industry with the opportunity to participate in an estimated $200 million-plus project that will deliver value to Pennsylvania.”

The construction project calls for a combined 366,000 square feet of new buildings on a 146-acre site that includes the following:

Gymnasium

Indoor shooting range

Historical vehicle garage

New Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations (BESO) Headquarters

Marquee Building to house administrative/office areas, academic areas, training areas, auditorium, kitchen and cafeteria, and dormitories.

The DGS also has goals set for each contract that calls for the participation of small diverse and veteran businesses. Potential contractors can search for businesses to help them meet the goals of the DGS Bureau for Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities.