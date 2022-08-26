UNITED STATES (WHTM) — Flu shots are now available at all CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations across the United States. The pharmacies and clinics will have evening and weekend hours to make getting your vaccinations/flu shots as convenient as possible.

CVS offers digital and walk-in appointments seven days a week.

According to a recent survey conducted by CVS Health, 43% of Americans plan to go to a retail pharmacy to get their flu shot this year, and 65% plan to schedule their appointment digitally.

Customers who make their appointment digitally will get a $5 off a $20 purchase coupon that is good until Dec. 31, 2022.

“Throughout the pandemic, CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic have been trusted, local vaccination providers,” said Prem Shah, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, CVS Pharmacy. “The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated. To encourage people to do so, we’re offering a seamless vaccination experience where patients of all ages can safely and conveniently receive this important immunization, as well as remain up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, on days and at times that work best for them.”

To make your appointment online, visit CVS.com, download the CVS Pharmacy app on your smartphone, or text FLU to 287898.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends to get your flu vaccination in the early fall, before flu season begins.

“Due to weaker immune systems, seniors often bear the heaviest health burden when it comes to flu,” said Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, MinuteClinic and Vice President of CVS Health. “This year, the CDC recommends that people over age 65 get the higher dose vaccine to ensure they receive the most effective protection possible when it comes to preventing the flu.”

Digital scheduling will allow you to schedule multiple patients at once, making it easier for families and large groups who want to get their vaccinations together. Patients can also schedule multiple vaccinations for the same appointment (if eligible), such as getting a COVID-19 booster at the same time as their flu shot.

For more information, pictures, and videos on CVS’s vaccine appointments, visit their website, here.

If you want to speak with a pharmacist, let CVS know at least 24 hours in advance.