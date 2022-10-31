STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say they have found no evidence of criminal negligence in a gas main rupture under an eastern Pennsylvania roadway and a subsequent fatal single-vehicle crash early on Christmas Day almost two years ago.

The Monroe County district attorney’s office said Monday that all parties involved were cooperative in the investigation into the Pocono Township rupture and crash on Route 314 that killed 33-year-old Ana Abreu of New York City.

Township police said Abreu, her husband, their 2-month-old child and another family member were in a sport utility vehicle heading north toward the intersection with Route 611 at about 1:30 a.m. on Christmas morning in 2020.

Police said a natural gas main beneath the roadway ruptured, flipping the SUV over onto its roof and killing Abreu. The rupture left a large hole in the road, exposing the gas main underneath and a fracture in the pipeline, prosecutors said.

A UGI Utilities spokesperson told LehighValleyLive.com that the company was “encouraged” by the decision but declined additional comment.