MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Montgomery County mother strangled her son to death in his sleep and then drove the family vehicle into the ocean afterward, according to the District Attorney.

Ruth Whitehead is facing charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime in the death of her 11-year-old son Matthew Whitehead, DA Kevin Steele announced in a news release.

Mugshot of Ruth Whitehead, via Montgomery County DA

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, Matthew went to bed with Ruth in the family’s home along the 500 block of Privet Road in Horsham, only then to be found dead the next day. Detectives saw that Matthew had signs and injuries that were consistent with him being strangled.

The cause of death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy by the coroner’s office on Wednesday, Steele said.

The family’s Toyota Highlander was also missing but was found in the ocean in Cape May by police. Inside the vehicle on the driver’s side floor there was a black men’s dress belt, according to the release.

It was discovered that after Ruth killed her son, she drove the vehicle into the ocean at Cape May in New Jersey, then got out and walked to Wildwood Crest where police found her and took her to be questioned by detectives.

DA Steele was proud of the work in the joint investigation done by multiple law enforcement agencies.

“I want to thank Cape May Police, Wildwood Crest Police and Cape May Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland’s Office for their assistance with apprehending this mother who killed her son and with other aspects of this investigation,” DA Steele said. “Their quick action and help in this investigation will play an integral part of holding the defendant accountable for the terrible killing of this boy.”

Ruth is currently in Cape May awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County where she will be arraigned on her charges.