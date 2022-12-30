WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced police were justified in their use of deadly force following a high-speed, multi-county chase that left a Johnstown man dead.

Krysten Pretlor, 35, died from a gunshot wound following a 45-mile multi-county police chase that put people’s lives in danger. Ziccarelli said on Friday that police were justified in using deadly force after speaking with witnesses and reviewing multiple videos and evidence.

According to the release, In Pennsylvania, the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer is governed by Section 508 of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code. A law enforcement officer is “justified in using deadly force only when he believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or such other person…” 18 Pa.C.S.A. §508(a).

Pretlor fired multiple rounds from inside and outside of his vehicle toward troopers, according to the press release. He later died at the scene due to his injuries. No officers were injured during the shootout.

After the incident, police recovered a stolen 9mm handgun from Pretlor along with additional ammunition.

The chase started when Richland Township Police, in Cambria County, obtained an arrest warrant for Krysten Pretlor for a domestic violence incident involving a firearm. While looking for Pretlor, he took off in a white BMW sedan and would not stop, which prompted a police chase across three counties.

Police from Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties joined the chase, in which Pretlor was reportedly driving over 100 miles per hour, according to the press release.

Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana joined the chase along Route 22 near Blairsville and not long after, the chase ended near Rushwood Road in Derry Township, Westmoreland County when Pretlor tried turning around. The shootout with police then ensued before Pretlor was shot and killed.