CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office will be providing an update Monday on the manhunt for a convicted murderer who escaped a suburban Philadelphia prison.

District Attorney Deb Ryan along with state police will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to talk about the ongoing search for Danelo Cavalcante, 34. He was sentenced to life in prison last month for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her children.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester State Prison on Thursday morning as he was waiting to be transferred to a state prison.

The DA’s office said hundreds of law enforcement officers have been working around the clock to find Cavalcante. Helicopters, drones and K-9 units are being used to find him.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The press conference will be live-streamed on the Chester County District Attorney’s Office Facebook page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.