HARRISBURG, Pa.m (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michele Henry has announced new charges filed against Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester Country prison back in August.

Cavalcante was serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at the time of his escape captured on camera as he crab-walked up a prison wall.

On Monday, Nov. 13, Cavalcante was charged with 20 offenses that include felony counts of burglary, trespassing, theft, and possession of a firearm.

Cavalcante is alleged to have burglarized two homes and stealing a firearm, clothing, and a shaving razor. He is also charged with stealing a Ford transit van from a location in Pocopson Township.

“The defendant used all means necessary to escape from prison and stay hidden from authorities. These offenses aided his efforts and elevated his threat to the public,” Attorney General Henry said. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of law enforcement, Cavalcante is in custody and will be prosecuted for all of his crimes. My office is committed to keeping Pennsylvanians safe and holding those accountable who jeopardize the public’s well-being.”

“The new charges against Cavalcante speak to the lengths he went to in his unsuccessful efforts to elude law enforcement,” said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, Pennsylvania State Police Deputy Commissioner of Operations. “We appreciate the Office of Attorney General’s work in prosecuting the case, and remain thankful to the residents of Chester County for their support during the search and to our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their assistance.”

Cavalcante is expected to be arraigned on the new charges on Friday.