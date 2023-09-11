CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say they believe escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante is still in Pennsylvania, but there is no defined search area, as the manhunt hits its 12th day.

Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021, traveled at least 20 miles northeast to East Pikeland Township and Phoenixville and stole a van.

State Police say they recovered the abandoned dairy van outside of the original search radius this weekend.

Despite no sightings as of Monday afternoon, Lt. Colonel George Bivens with the Pennsylvania State Police says he believes Cavalcante is still in Chester County.

“We need people to cooperate,” said Bivens, who warned against those who may attempt to help Cavancalte.

The 34-year-old Cavalcante was most recently captured on security cameras now appearing clean-shaven and wearing a sweatshirt. State Police say he had a conversation with individuals through the camera who he previously worked with.

This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.” Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

State Police on Monday also acknowledged that the Longwood Gardens area where Cavalcante was captured on camera had weaknesses in the perimeter that may have allowed him to escape. U.S. Marshals say they’re preparing for the “long game” in the search, but they insist they believe they’ll catch him in the near future.

In Brazil, prosecutors in Tocantins state say Cavalcante is accused of “double qualified homicide” in the 2017 slaying of Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis in Figueirópolis, which they allege was over a debt the victim owed him in connection with the repair of a vehicle.

The reward for information leading to his capture was raised to $25,000 and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Police say you can also call the tipline at 717-562-2987.