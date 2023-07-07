HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Info Share, part of the Pennsylvania Courts, has compiled data on people who were sentenced as sexual offenders between 2018 and 2022 and one county has almost double the percentage of the next closest county.

Under Pennsylvania’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), 6,765 people were sentenced and charged with 26,168 offenses. Of those sexual offenders who were sentenced, 51 percent were between the ages of 19-35, and 47 percent were charged with child pornography.

According to info share, Luzerne County has 16 percent of offenses committed under The Walsh Act. Philadelphia County comes in at nine percent and Lancaster County is third with seven percent.

The Walsh Act:

The Walsh Act, by definition from the Department of Justice, is an “Act to protect children from sexual exploitation and violent crime, to prevent child abuse and child pornography, to promote Internet safety, and to honor the memory of Adam Walsh and other child crime victims.”

More detailed information can be found in the graphic below:

A whopping 47 percent of offenders have been deemed violent enough that they have to be registered for the rest of their lives and verify their information with Pennsylvania State Police four times a year.