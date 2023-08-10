HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Pennsylvania, two school zone traffic laws have been cited over 25,000 times over from 2018-2022.

According to Pa. Courts, overtaking or passing a school bus and speeding in a school zone have been cited violations 25,583 times in Pa. over the past five years.

How well does Central Pa. follow school zone traffic laws?

The below statistics are the combined percentages of each county’s violations of the two traffic laws. Jefferson County contributes the most in the region to the Pa. average while Cameron County contributes the least.

Bedford County: 0.34%

Blair County: 0.65%

Cambria County: 1.24%

Cameron County: 0.02%

Centre County: 1.24%

Clearfield County: 0.24%

Elk County: 0.2%

Huntingdon County: 0.13%

Jefferson County: 1.26%

Somerset County: 0.36%

Across the state, Montgomery County has the largest contribution with 48%. Close behind is Allegheny County with a contribution of 28%.

The demographics

Pa. Courts report that 24% of speeding violations are committed by people ages 20-29 while 51% of passing violations are committed by males.

By month, the most citations happen in October, with the least happening in August and December. June and July are accounted for as the lowest months as well, however these are usually the months that school is out of session.

Distractions behind the wheel

Some of the top distractions for drivers, in or out of a school zone, are reported to be using a cell phone, snacking, grooming and applying makeup, smoking and reading.

Distracted driving in school zones, where foot traffic is high, poses a dangerous threat to pedestrians and drivers.

Pa. Courts remind drivers as the school year starts to slow down and to keep their eyes on the road to ensure the safety of everyone.